'Bigg Boss' star Karanvir Bohra thanks Sushma Swaraj for help with temporary passport 

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV actor Karanvir Bohra, who was stuck at Moscow International Airport, has thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for helping him get a temporary passport and a visa for Russia.

Bohra on Wednesday took to social media to share that he was detained at the Airport due to passport issues and asked the Indian embassy in Russia to intervene.

"I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa. Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad. Thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help (sic)," he wrote on Thursday.

Bohra is in Moscow for MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.

The actor was last seen in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 12'.

