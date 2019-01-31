Home Entertainment Hindi

Validation from audience makes me confident: Yami Gautam at Lakme Fashion Week

Published: 31st January 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Yami Gautam walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam says appreciation from the audience makes her feel validated, not the numbers at the box office.

The 30-year-old actor, whose latest release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has minted over Rs 100 crores at the ticket window, said since her Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor' her aim has been to play memorable roles.

"Validation from the audience makes me really confident. It is more important to me than any crore club. If my audience is happy with my performance, I feel really content.

"But the validation I received post 'Uri' was something different. It has certainly made things better for me," Yami told PTI.

The actor was talking on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2019 where she walked the ramp for Delhi-based based designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

Titled 'The Art of Latte', the collection touched upon the themes of romance, freedom and fun.

It was presented by Lakme Salon.

Yami, who tripped a few times during her walk on the runway courtesy her flowy nude tulle dress, said for her, the idea of power dressing is about feeling comfortable.

"Power dressing is something I don't consciously think about. I believe any garment which makes you comfortable and confident, makes you feel powerful. And the rest comes from within. It also depends a lot on the mood," she said.

Freer in shape, the garments created by the designer duo were created with fabrics such as chiffon, crepe de chine, organza and micro crepe, lending a luxurious feel to the line.

Silhouettes included high-low dresses with floor-sweeping trains, billowing organza sashes, and breezy wraparounds.

The show also saw the models sporting specifically created hair looks, inspired by Lakme Salon's new cut and colour collection 'Art of Latte'.

The fashion gala will take place till February 3 at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

