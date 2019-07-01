Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana-Rajkummar Rao’s film retitled Judgementall Hai Kya

The title of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya, has been changed to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Judgementall Hai Kya film poster.

Judgementall Hai Kya film poster. (Photo | @patraj_fc, Instagram)

By Express News Service

The title of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya, has been changed to Judgementall Hai Kya. The CBFC had found the initial title to be ‘too harsh’ and had asked the makers to make a small tweak. The film has been granted a U/A certificate with minor changes and is slated for release on July 26, 2019. 

A spokesperson for Balaji Motion Pictures said, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya is a black comedy about two individuals caught between reality and illusions. The film also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mimoh Chakraborty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Judgementall Hai Kya Mental Hai Kya Kangana Ranaut Rajkummar Rao
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp