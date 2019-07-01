Kangana-Rajkummar Rao’s film retitled Judgementall Hai Kya

By Express News Service

The title of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya, has been changed to Judgementall Hai Kya. The CBFC had found the initial title to be ‘too harsh’ and had asked the makers to make a small tweak. The film has been granted a U/A certificate with minor changes and is slated for release on July 26, 2019.

A spokesperson for Balaji Motion Pictures said, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya is a black comedy about two individuals caught between reality and illusions. The film also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mimoh Chakraborty.