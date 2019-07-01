Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon completes shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat 

After finishing her last schedule of the movie, Kriti, took to Instagram to thank that cast and crew members of Panipat.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:37 AM

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | Kriti Sanon, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Kriti Sanon has wrapped up her portions in her upcoming film, Panipat. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic wars in India’s history. It also features Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.

After finishing her last schedule of the movie, Kriti, on Sunday took to Instagram to thank that cast and crew members of Panipat.

“There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha...Thank you, Arjun for being such a lovely and entertaining co-star! With no ice to break, I’m glad we went on this journey together and I found an amazing friend in you,” Kriti wrote, along with a photograph of herself posing with Arjun. She also praised Gowariker for “giving me this opportunity and for adding so many flavours to Parvati’s character”.

“Thank you for always hearing me out and finding her with me at every step! You create magic, and in the calmest manner ever! And I’m honored to be a part of this magic,” Kriti added.

The film is scheduled to release on December 6.

