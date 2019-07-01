Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina join Netflix's 'Mrs Serial Killer'

The film, which stars Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

Published: 01st July 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina have joined Jacqueline Fernandez in the Netflix thriller "Mrs Serial Killer".

"It has been a couple of years since our short film, KRITI, which created quite a massive buzz in the digital world. Loved every moment on the set with Shirish Kunder as a director. When Shirish reached out to me with this role in 'Mrs Serial Killer', I couldn't delay in saying yes to it as I found the script quite engaging."

"This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, as Shirish says, 'What you see is not necessarily what you get'," Bajpayee said in a statement.

Raina, who shot to fame playing Mahadev on television and cemented his profile further with "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and just released web-series "Kaafir", is also making his debut with Netflix.

"I have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in Mrs. Serial Killer, and his dynamic with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him.

"This is my first film with Netflix and the idea of reaching over 149 million people across the world at one go is truly overwhelming.

I have had a blessed year and want to present the best yet with this film," he said.

