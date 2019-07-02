Home Entertainment Hindi

Imtiaz Ali’s next film wrapped up

The shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project was wrapped up in Himachal Pradesh yesterday.

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project was wrapped up in Himachal Pradesh yesterday. The as-yet-untitled film stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The makers had previously shot in Delhi, Udaipur and Mumbai. The film is speculated to be a sequel of Imtiaz’s Love Aaj Kal (2009), featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. 

The February 14, 2020 release is co-produced by Maddock Films, Jio Studios and Window Seats Films. Imtiaz Ali’s last directorial venture was Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). Last year, he had co-written and produced his brother Sajid Ali’s debut feature Laila Majnu. 

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath (2018). She was also seen in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. The newcomer is expected to start shooting for the Coolie No.1 remake in August in Bangkok. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imtiaz Ali Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan movie Imtiaz Ali new movie
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp