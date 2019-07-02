Imtiaz Ali’s next film wrapped up

By Express News Service

The shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project was wrapped up in Himachal Pradesh yesterday. The as-yet-untitled film stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The makers had previously shot in Delhi, Udaipur and Mumbai. The film is speculated to be a sequel of Imtiaz’s Love Aaj Kal (2009), featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The February 14, 2020 release is co-produced by Maddock Films, Jio Studios and Window Seats Films. Imtiaz Ali’s last directorial venture was Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). Last year, he had co-written and produced his brother Sajid Ali’s debut feature Laila Majnu.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath (2018). She was also seen in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. The newcomer is expected to start shooting for the Coolie No.1 remake in August in Bangkok. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role.