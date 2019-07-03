Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan to lead Bhool Bhulaiyaa reboot

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the Hindi adaptation of the Mohanlal-starring Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Published: 03rd July 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karthik Aaryan

Karthik Aaryan

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan will play the lead in the upcoming reboot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The Luka Chuppi-actor has given his nod to the sequel produced by Bhushan Kumar, reports claim.

The director and the leading lady of the film are yet to be finalised. However, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. 

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was the Hindi adaptation of the Mohanlal-starring Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film featured Akshay Kumar as a psychologist who arrives at a Rajasthani palace to investigate a purported supernatural presence. The horror-comedy also starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Kartik, who recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next, has been cast in Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in the upcoming remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Ananya Pandey and Janhvi.

TAGS
Mohanlal Bhool Bhulaiyaa Manichitrathazhu Bhool Bhulaiyaa reboot Kartik Aaryan
