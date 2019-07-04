Cult.Fit denies charges after case filed against brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan

By IANS

Bengaluru-based fitness startup Cult.Fit on Thursday denied allegations of cheating levelled by one of its customers in Hyderabad after police on Wednesday registered a case against its brand ambassador and popular actor Hrithik Roshan and three others.

The company alleged that it was actually complainant I.Shashikanth, who had behaved inappropriately and violently with its staff forcing it to take action against him.

"The current police complaint appears to have been filed subsequently against us falsely, while also mischievously and wrongly dragging our celebrity brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan into it. We are cooperating with the authorities as per the due process and evaluating the remedial action," Cult.Fit Healthcare said in a statement.

Cult.Fit said that it was a responsible company conscious of the health and safety requirements of both its customers as well as its staff.

KPHB Colony police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday booked Roshan and three officials on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The complainant alleged that the company they represented had failed to keep its promise of daily work out sessions.