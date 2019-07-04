Murder meets madness in the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya

Home Entertainment Hindi

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya is out.

Still from Judgementall Hai Kya.

Still from Judgementall Hai Kya. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film follows two murder suspects on a twisted romp. Kangana plays Bobby, a ‘complex’ woman who may or may not be mentally ill.

Squaring off against her is Keshav, played by Rajkummar Rao, an overly ‘normal’ man with a penchant for toying with facts.

The trailer’s opening minute traces the supposed romance between these two characters until death occurs and the police get involved.

Satish Kaushik and Bijendra Kala appear as two cops probing the case, which shifts to London in the closing portions and blends humour with intrigue. 

The dark comedy was originally titled Mental Hai Kya. In April this year, the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) raised objections to the title, deeming it derogatory towards mentally-ill persons.

Last week, the film was granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC with minor changes, include a tweak in the title. Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Hrishitta Bhatt. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh R Singh, the film is scheduled to release on July 26.

