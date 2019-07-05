Home Entertainment Hindi

Annup Sonii returns to Sony's 'Crime Patrol'

The actor will be seen sporting a bearded look and will work his charm as he strongly talks about crime lurking in every nook and corner.

Published: 05th July 2019 11:22 AM

Annup Sonii

Annup Sonii (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Annup Sonii, who was the face of "Crime Patrol", will make his comeback to the crime series as a host.

He will be seen in an all new avatar in the show, known to bring alive real-life crimes on the small screen.

The actor will be seen sporting a bearded look and will work his charm as he strongly talks about crime lurking in every nook and corner.

ALSO READ: Viewers still message to ask why I quit Crime Patrol, says Actor Annup Sonii

He had recently shot for the promo, which will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television channel.

"I was associated with the show for seven years before I decided to take a break and focus on my other projects. It feels great to be a part of the show again after 15 months," Annup said in a statement.

"Just like the previous season, this season will also talk about how small incidences trigger a normal person to commit a crime which can be a reflection of their frustration or emotional imbalances.

"There is a thin line between a normal person and a criminal mind. It just depends on the thought, how an attempt to pull the other person down is erroneous but thinking to rise above the other person through one's own efforts is perfectly okay," he added.

Among his upcoming projects, Annup has feature films like "Prasthanam", a Netflix original movie and a web series by the makers of "Baahubali".

