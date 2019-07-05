Home Entertainment Hindi

Guddu Rangeela actor Amit Sadh to feature in suspense thriller 'Barot House'

Written by Sanjeev K Jha, Barot House also features child actors like Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora.

Published: 05th July 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh ( File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis will be seen in a suspense drama film titled "Barot House", based on a real life event.

Amit said: "The thought that 'Barot House' is inspired by true events spooks me. My character is complex and the range of emotions we have experienced while shooting this stretches beyond anything I have ever done before. The story is intense and will keep audiences guessing until the very end."

ALSO READ: Amit Sadh wraps Breathe 2 shooting

Written by Sanjeev K Jha, the film also features child actors like Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora. The film has been extensively shot in the small coastal city of Daman.

The film will premiere on OTT platform ZEE5 on August 7.

