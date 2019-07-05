Home Entertainment Hindi

Intention was bang on, action incorrect, says Rishi Kapoor on Congress MLA Nitesh Rane mud incident

Published: 05th July 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:58 AM

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known to be vocal on a variety of issues, has opened up about a recent video showing Congress' Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters misbehaving with an engineer over the state of roads in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Kapoor, who is currently in New York seeking treatment for an unknown medical condition, said while Rane's intention was right, the treatment meted out to the engineer was incorrect.

The 'Mulk' actor also said the state of potholed roads and highways are "pathetic", especially in monsoons.

"From whatever I have seen on Indian News Channels, the intention of @NiteshNRane was bang on but the way of correcting it was wrong. Find a proper way to punish these corrupt municipal engineers. The state of our potholed roads and highways are pathetic specially in the monsoons," he tweeted.

Rane, along with his supporters, allegedly threw mud on Prakash Shedekar, an engineer, for not getting potholes on a stretch of the road on Mumbai-Goa highway filled up.

ALSO READ: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane in police custody for pouring muddy water on engineer in Maharashtra

An FIR was registered against Rane and at least 40 of his supporters under several provision of the Indian Penal Code.

"Nitesh Rane and two of his supporters have been arrested and search for other accused is on. They will be produced in court tomorrow," Sindhudurg SP Dikshit Gedam had said.

Rane was touring with the engineer on Mumbai-Goa highway. He found several potholes on the highway near Kanakavali here. The legislator and his supporters lost cool over the unfilled potholes. The angry MLA poured mud on the engineer and tied him with a rope on Gadnadi bridge.

The legislator surrendered before police in Kankavali station in Sindhudurg district on Thursday.

