Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi, Neetu spend 'fun evening' with Arjun, Malaika in New York, see picture

In April, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor had said the '102 Not Out' actor will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was 'cancer free'.

Published: 05th July 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spent a "fun evening" with veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here.

Neetu on Thursday night shared a photograph on Instagram featuring herself along with Malaika, Arjun and Rishi.

She captioned the image: "Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha (kid of the home) Arjun and the Lovely Malaika."

Rishi tweeted: "Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see 'Rocketman' and lunch at 'Red Farm'.

Malaika, who is vacationing in New York along with Arjun, shared the same photograph on Instagram and captioned it: "Thank you Neetu and Rishi uncle for such a warm and lovely evening."

The "India's Most Wanted" actor replied on her post saying: "Thank you for a lovely evening".

In April, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor had said the "102 Not Out" actor will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was "cancer free".

The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher, who ensure that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor New York Bollywood
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp