Rishi, Neetu spend 'fun evening' with Arjun, Malaika in New York, see picture

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spent a "fun evening" with veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here.

Neetu on Thursday night shared a photograph on Instagram featuring herself along with Malaika, Arjun and Rishi.

She captioned the image: "Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha (kid of the home) Arjun and the Lovely Malaika."

Rishi tweeted: "Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see 'Rocketman' and lunch at 'Red Farm'.

Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see “Rocketman” and lunch at “Red Farm” pic.twitter.com/CDYJja5Ebe — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 4, 2019

Malaika, who is vacationing in New York along with Arjun, shared the same photograph on Instagram and captioned it: "Thank you Neetu and Rishi uncle for such a warm and lovely evening."

The "India's Most Wanted" actor replied on her post saying: "Thank you for a lovely evening".

In April, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor had said the "102 Not Out" actor will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was "cancer free".

The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher, who ensure that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.