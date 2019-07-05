Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Sushmita Sen takes up 'bottle cap challenge' with family

Sushmita posted a video on her Instagram account where she along with her daughters and Rohman are taking up the challenge one by one.

Published: 05th July 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Sen ( Photo | IANS)

Sushmita Sen ( Photo | IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The craze of #BottleCapChallenge refuses to die with many celebrities taking it up with their own fun twist.

Latest to take up the challenge is Sushmita Sen, who not only aced it herself but also made kids Renee, Alisah and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl show off some amazing skills.

The actor who has been holidaying in Dubai amazed fans by uncapping a bottle with a flying kick.

Sushmita posted a video on her Instagram account where she along with her daughters and Rohman are taking up the challenge one by one. The eye-catching part is when the girls open the bottle in one go.

"Why should boys have all the fun!!!Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in#bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted. I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge," she captioned the video.

The challenge, introduced by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, has been taken up by various celebrities including Tiger Shroff who stunned fans by popping off the cap of bottle blindfolded with utmost perfection. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushmita Sen Bottle cap challenge
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp