When Dimple Kapadia abused 'Angrezi Medium' director Homi Adajania

Published: 05th July 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LONDON: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has begun shooting "Angrezi Medium", and an update from director Homi Adajania shows she is enjoying it to the hilt.

"When the muse decides to abuse," Homi joked, tagging Dimple's daughter Twinkle Khanna, asking her to "help" him.

Known for her wit and humour, Twinkle had a hilarious response.

She commented: "You love being tortured -- at least she isn't making you push heavy pieces of furniture around."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, "Angrezi Medium" is a sequel to the 2017 entertainer "Hindi Medium". The sequel features Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The cast is currently shooting in London.

Angrezi Medium Homi Adajania
