Home Entertainment Hindi

'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Kabir Khan impressed with Mini Mathur’s performance in 'Mind The Malhotras'

Mind The Malhotras, an Amazon Original Series, follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy.

Published: 06th July 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the series

A still from the series

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is impressed with the performance of his wife and actress Mini Mathur in Mind The Malhotras, and says her acting was enjoyable.

Mind The Malhotras, an Amazon Original Series, follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy.

ALSO READ: Indians are crazy and in slight denial of it, says Cyrus Sahukar on Amazon Prime's 'Mind the Malhotras'

The spotlight is on Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar), Shefali (Mini) and their children. The show is out on Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH TRAILER: 

“Mini’s acting in the Amazon original series is so natural because Shefali is an exaggerated version of Mini! Now Cyrus knows how I feel!! But jokes apart and with no bias in my judgment I think Mini has done a great job,” Kabir said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal part of 'Mind The Malhotras'​

“Her acting was so enjoyable. You could see that she was enjoying herself. Mini has always been certain that she wasn’t going to venture into acting until Sahil (director Sahil Sangha) approached her with Shefali’s role. The role and the lead cast was the reason Mini decided to take the plunge,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabir Khan Mini Mathur Amazon Tiger Zinda Hai Mind The Malhotras
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp