Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu to collaborate again 

Tapsee hinted at the release date of the movie writing, '8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for.'

MUMBAI: One of 2018's most successful director-actor duo, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, are set to reunite for a big screen project after "Mulk".

Taapsee, 31, shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Sunday.

"Cheers to the new beginning with some good food. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha," she tweeted.

The actor hinted at the release date of the movie writing, "8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."

To which Anubhav replied, "But Friday 6 March ko hai" (But Friday is on March 6).

 While the director is currently enjoying the critical-acclaim and a good box office performance for 'Article 15', Taapsee is fresh from the success of her thriller "Game Over".

