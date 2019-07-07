Home Entertainment Hindi

'Canadian citizen' Akshay Kumar gets trolled after he welcomes BMC on Twitter

The actor had earlier said he doesn't understand the "unwarranted interest and negativity" about his citizenship as he works in the country and pays his taxes here.

Published: 07th July 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar's Canadian citizenship became a subject of trolling Sunday after the actor welcomed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's debut on Twitter, saying people can now tweet their "suggestions and grievances" to the civic body directly.

Akshay was the subject of intense speculation about his citizenship after he did not vote in Mumbai on April 29 in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

Later, the 51-year-old said he had never hidden or denied the fact that he holds a Canadian passport.

On Sunday, the actor tweeted, "The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/ grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed. Try it now to make your voice heard directly."

This, however, didn't go down well with several people who called the tweet ironical.

The replies to his tweet ranged from being abusive to ones mentioning his Canadian nationality.

"Toothpaste mein desh ki mitti hai, handwash mein desh ki suraksha hai, saabun mein deshbhakti ka jhaag hai, lekin passport mein desh ki naagrikta nahi hai. Ye kaisa deshprem hai. Canadian," a user wrote.

The actor had earlier said he doesn't understand the "unwarranted interest and negativity" about his citizenship as he works in the country and pays his taxes here.

"While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others," he had said.

