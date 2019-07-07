Home Entertainment Hindi

Tanushree Dutta to file protest petition against Nana Patekar's clean chit in sexual harassment case

Tanushree Dutta had lodged the complaint against Nana Patekar in September 2018 accusing him of allegedly sexually harassing her over a decade ago.

Published: 07th July 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta who kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In less than a month after the Mumbai Police filed a closure report in the alleged #MeToo sexual harassment case lodged by Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar, the actress will now file protest petition against the actor's clean chit in the case.

Tanushree has opposed the B-Summary report filed by the Oshiwara police station. She was represented by advocate Nitin Satpute at Railway Mobile Court in Andheri here.

"The court has granted her time to file a protest petition against the B-Summary report. Tanushree's legal team was present, but not a single officer from the Oshiwara police station was in the courtroom at the time of hearing. The case has been adjourned to September 7," Satpute told IANS on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Police hand in glove with accused - Tanushree Dutta on clean chit to Nana Patekar

In June, Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge had told IANS: "Yes, we have filed a B-Summary Report before the court."

The police move came after they reportedly did not find enough evidence in the matter, virtually ending the case as they cannot continue further investigations.

Satpute had said that they would challenge the police move in the matter.

The actress had lodged the complaint against Nana in September 2018 accusing him of allegedly sexually harassing her over a decade ago, in 2008 during a shoot, but he had stoutly denied the charges levelled by her.

Comments

