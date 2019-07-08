10th Jagran Film Festival to pay homage to Girish Karnad, Mrinal Sen

By Express News Service

The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will pay homage to some of the most iconic personalities from various disciplines within Bollywood.

With the film festival celebrating a decade of cinematic culture, the festival will be paying tribute to Kader Khan, Mrinal Sen, Veeru Devgun and Girish Karnad- all of whom have contributed immensely to the film industry,

The festival’s ‘Homage’ section will have filmmaker Rohit Shetty in-conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand on Veeru Devgun, whom Shetty regarded as his guru, at Siri Fort Auditorium on July 20, 2019.

Two movies of each legend will be screened at the film festival in remembrance of their great contribution in Bollywood.

The JFF kickstarts in Delhi from July 18, and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.

Movies in different languages and genres will be screened at the festival which brings world cinema to its audience.

For instance, Ranjan Ghosh directed Ahaa Re which revolves around the relationship between a young chef from Dhaka, Farhaz (Arifin Shuvoo) and a home-delivery cook Basundhara (Rituparna Sengupta) with the City of Joy in the backdrop. It will be screened on July 19, at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi, as part of the ‘Indian Competition’ section of the JFF.

The jury at the festival also has respected names from the industry including filmmakers like Farah Khan, Ketan Mehta, Nikkhil Advani, actress Dia Mirza and producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Baahubali fame.

The Best Feature Films Award category will be reviewed by Mehta, Khan and Yarlagadda.

Advani, Dia and writer-director Sameer Saxena, on the other hand, will review short films to choose the winner of the Best Short Films Award.

Both the categories aim to celebrate and recognise some of the best work of directors and filmmakers who have incredible stories to tell in the feature and short film formats.