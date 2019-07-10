Harshvardhan Kapoor goes in isolation to prepare for Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

By Express News Service

Harshvardhan Rane has gone into isolation to prepare for his upcoming film, Taish.

The actor, who was last seen in Paltan and Kavacham, has locked himself up in a bungalow a few hundred kilometres off Mumbai.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Taish is touted to be a revenge drama. The film is expected to go on floors this month in the UK.

Informs a source, “Harshvardhan is ready to take himself to the next level because the role is complex, challenging and exciting. The actor who will be sharing screen space for the first time with Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh in the revenge drama wants to subtract the external factors which don’t contribute to his character. At the same time, he also wants to fulfill and surpass Bejoy Sir’s expectations.”

Speaking about his process, Harshavardhan in a statement adds, “I am experimenting with something like this for the first time, and want to tap into the unknown, not knowing what’s going to come out of this.”

Besides Taish, Harshavardhan will be seen in a mythology-based superhero film, K7.