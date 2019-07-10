Sacred Games 2 trailer sets high expectations

By Express News Service

“Tring-tring” The trailer of Netflix India’s prestige crime drama, Sacred Games 2, is out. Back are the old players — gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) as well as some new suspects.

The new season picks up from where we left off, with a nuclear holocaust looming over the city of Mumbai, or even all of India.

As Singh pieces together the final puzzles, we are introduced to Khanna Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin) and Shahid Khan (Ranvir Shorey).

WATCH: 'Sacred Games' Season 2 trailer- Saif and Nawazuddin are back, sequel to premiere August 15

In the past, Gaitonde, who was banged up in a correctional facility, has survived and escaped to Africa. He wants revenge, or a choicy approximation of it.

The trailer also packs nods to ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki’, the inevitability of ‘war’, and the need to ‘sacrifice’.

Two recurring characters, politician Bipin Bhosle (Girish Kulkarni) and assassin Malcolm Murad (Luke Kelly), appear to play pivotal roles.

There’s also buzz Made in Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala and Mirzapur’s Harshita Gaur are part of season 2.

Sacred Games 2 is co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, with Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover resuming as showrunners.

Shot extensively in Kenya, Cape Town and Johannesburg, the new season is scheduled to stream on August 15. The series is adapted from Vikram Chandra’s eponymous 2006 novel.