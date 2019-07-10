Salman Khan to produce Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz

Home Entertainment Hindi

Satish, who recently played the role of a merchant navy captain in Salman’s Bharat, had directed the actor in Tere Naam (2003), the Hindi remake of Sethu.

Salman Khan has come on board to produce Satish Kaushik’s upcoming directorial, Kaagaz. Based on real events, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi as a farmer declared dead in government records.

“It all happened because of Bharat. When we were shooting in Malta last year, Salman asked me about my next film. When I told him about Kaagaz, he loved the story.

Since he is known for supporting good cinema, he agreed to present my film. But when we started filming in October and he learnt about the script, he liked it so much that he decided to come on board as a producer,” Satish said.

Kaagaz stars Monali Thakur as the female lead. Satish was inspired by the changing trends in Hindi cinema to make the film.

Citing some examples, the filmmaker shared, “Movies like Stree, Badhaai Ho and Article 15 define new-age cinema and Kaagaz belongs to that space.

Pankaj has done a brilliant job. The film is very close to my heart and I am grateful to Salman for supporting my vision.”
Salman Khan Films recently produced Notebook, starring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

