Shakti Kapoor laughs off daughter Shraddha Kapoor's wedding rumour

The wedding rumours went viral after a Mumbai tabloid reported that Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha were all set to tie the knot next year.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A large section of the media went over the top on Thursday, reporting that Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is all set to marry her beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020. When IANS called up the actress' father Shakti Kapoor, he dismissed all rumours with characteristic wit.

"Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don't forget to invite me too, to the wedding!" quipped the yesteryears' screen villain.

"Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know," Kapoor senior laughed.

The news went viral after a Mumbai tabloid reported that Shraddha and Rohan were all set to tie the knot next year. The two have reportedly been dating for two years now.

Soon, several websites and TV channels were picking up the news, and running it as a speculative report.

On Shraddha's work front, "Psycho Saiyaan" -- the latest track from her forthcoming movie "Saaho" -- is receiving love from her fans.

"Saaho" marks the return of Telugu superstar Prabhas, since his record-busting "Bahubali" series. The film opens on August 15. Shraddha will also be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" along with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

