Super 30 founder Anand Kumar reveals that he has a brain tumour

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The revelation by Bihar math wizard Anand Kumar -- who runs the Super 30 coaching programme in Patna for meritorious but poor IIT aspirants from marginalized sections -- that he has a brain tumour has shocked his millions of well-wishers.

Kumar made the disclosure a day before the nationwide release of 'Super 30', a Hindi biopic on him starring Hrithik Roshan.

"I am living with an acoustic neuroma or non-cancerous tumour in the brain that has been diagnosed after medical tests," he said in a voice choked with emotion. Kumar has reportedly lost 80% of his hearing capacity.

"But I will continue tutoring the students of Super 30 with the same elan and eagerness," he said.

ALSO READ: Indian students lack access to quality education, says Anand Kumar

Kumar started tutoring 30 meritorious but poor IIT aspirants from underprivileged sections free of cost at a makeshift location in Patna in 2002.

He got support from his family who arranges free lodging and food for the 30 aspirants.

In the biopic directed by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik Roshan prepared for the role by spending many hours with the 'Super 30' founder to follow his style of tutoring and mannerisms.

Kumar helped finalise the script of the biopic after reading it 13 times, making necessary additions and deletions.