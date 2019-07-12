Sonakshi Sinha reacts to cheating allegations levelled against her

By ANI

NEW DELHI: "Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man," Sonakshi Sinha tweeted in response to the allegations levelled against her by an event organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend.

"An event organizer who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press," she tweeted on Friday.

In February, a case was registered against the actor and four others for allegedly accepting Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance and not turning up for the event. The event was scheduled to take place in September 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday visited the Mumbai residence of Sonakshi in a bid to reach out to the Bollywood actor. However, the 'Dabangg' actor was not available at home.

In the post, the actor asserted that she is ready to cooperate with the authorities during the course of the investigation.

"There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted," she wrote.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.