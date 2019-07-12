WATCH | Salman Khan croons with 'Indian Idol' star Thupten Tsering

By IANS

MUMBAI: Few in Bollywood know how to entertain fans as Salman Khan does. Lately, the superstar has been revealing his quirky side on social media. From sharing fitness anecdotes to giving a sneak peek into his family life, Salman has been actively providing glimpses of his personal life on social media.

And now, a video of the actor crooning late playback legend Kishore Kumar's evergreen "Phoolon ke rang se" from the 1970 film "Prem Pujari", along with "Indian Idol" fame contestant Thupten Tsering, is doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the video, Salman is seen sitting beside Thupten, who says: "Mile na mile ye to mukkadar ki baat hai, hum koshish bhi na karein ye to galat baat hai. Zindagi zakhmon se bhari hai, waqt ko marham banana seekh lo. Haarna to hai ek din maut se, filhaal zindagi ko jeena seekh lo."

"Arrey waah!" applauds the "Dabangg" actor, on hearing Thupten's inspiring lines.

Then, the two are seen singing the Kishore Kumar classic, which is one of the most memorable numbers filmed on the iconic Dev Anand.

Thupten, a differently-abled singer, took to Instagram to share photographs of his meeting with Salman. "And this literally happened," he wrote.