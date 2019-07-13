Rasika Dugal couldn't assign '#Gadhvi' to a particular genre

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal says she found her film "#Gadhvi", which will have a special screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, interesting as she couldn't assign it to a particular genre.

"#Gadhvi" stars actor Sanjay Mishra in the titular role. He believes he is the reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi and becomes a social media hero during the process. As the film proceeds and unfolds some interesting twists and turns, it moves ahead from a satire to a thriller.

"Usually when I read a script, I can place it in a genre. '#Gadhvi' was interesting to me because I couldn't really assign it to a particular genre. I was intrigued by that," Rasika said.

The actress will be seen playing the role of a sex worker who is also a follower of Sanjay Mishra's character. The film, directed by Gaurav Bakshi, also stars Akshay Oberoi.