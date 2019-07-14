New celeb kid on the block

Shama Bhagat By

Actor Javed Jaffrey’s son and the grandson of legendary comedian Jagdeep, Meezaan has already received rave reviews for his performance in his debut film Malaal, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Mangesh Hadawale. Meezaan, who started off by assisting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, says he didn’t plan to follow in his father’s footsteps in Bollywood.

“I had no clue where I was headed in life. I was inclined towards sports and music. I used to play the piano and guitar, and sing. I played national-level basket ball too. My dad used to be worried what I would do in life. I went to New York to do business, but lost interest after a year. After that I told my father that I wanted to do films. He made me join a film school where I studied two years of direction and editing.”

The debutant is aware of the nepotism debate that’s going on in Bollywood. “I am what I am because of my lineage and I think the pressure is almost double as I have to prove myself. My grandfather struggled the most and he became a star, and it was easier for my father and much more easier for me. People say that I got the film because of who I am. But the very fact that Sanjay sir trusted me and decided to launch me boosted my confidence. People talk of nepotism but that exists in every field. I have got an opportunity and I have to make the most of it and prove myself. If I don’t do my best they will surely shout at me and abuse me. I have to keep the reputation of being Javed Jaffrey’s son.

The decision is in the audience’s hands,” he says. Meezaan’s father and uncle Naved have been known for their dancing skills. Their dance reality show Boogie Woogie ran successfully on television for many years. “When I was shooting for the song ‘Aila Re’ in Malaal, my family reminded me of this fact and told me that people will compare me to both dad and uncle and it was my responsibility to live up to their expectations. I was nervous but I worked hard and gave it my two hundred percent. The dance went off smoothly and with support of Choreographer Ganesh Acharya sir it was great. I have been watching dad and uncle from my childhood and I think I have their genes in me,” he beams.