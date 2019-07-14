Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix titled 'Betaal'

This will mark as the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix, after "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, and "Class of 83" with Bobby Deol.

Published: 14th July 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will co-produce a horror series for streaming service Netflix.

According to sources, it is a horror series titled 'Betaal', written and directed by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

Graham had earlier helmed Radhika Apte-starrer "Ghoul" for Netflix.

This series is reportedly going to feature Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra among others.

The official announcement will be made soon.

This will mark as the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix, after "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, and "Class of 83" with Bobby Deol.

READ HERE | This is why it was 'special' for Shah Rukh Khan to dub twice for 'The Lion King'

"Class of 83" is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion towards their nation.

Recently, Netflix had announced that "Bard of Blood", will premiere on its platform on September 27.

The seven-episode show is based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name.

The official logline of the show reads, "The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Netflix Betaal Ghoul Aahana Kumra Vineet Kumar Singh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp