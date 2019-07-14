Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix titled 'Betaal'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will co-produce a horror series for streaming service Netflix.

According to sources, it is a horror series titled 'Betaal', written and directed by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

Graham had earlier helmed Radhika Apte-starrer "Ghoul" for Netflix.

This series is reportedly going to feature Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra among others.

The official announcement will be made soon.

This will mark as the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix, after "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, and "Class of 83" with Bobby Deol.

"Class of 83" is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion towards their nation.

Recently, Netflix had announced that "Bard of Blood", will premiere on its platform on September 27.

The seven-episode show is based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name.

The official logline of the show reads, "The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high."