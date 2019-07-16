Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan's bottle cap challenge leads to troll trouble

Superstar Salman Khan shared his version of the Bottle Cap Challenge, which is about people coming up with inventive ways to unscrew a bottle cap.

Published: 16th July 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Superstar Salman Khan posts video doing Bottle Cap Challenge on Instagram.

Superstar Salman Khan posts video doing Bottle Cap Challenge on Instagram. | ( Photo | IANS )

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan intended to give a message on water conservation with his Bottle Cap Challenge, but that has led to people questioning his religious belief.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t thakao paani bachao

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on


On Sunday, Salman shared his version of the Bottle Cap Challenge, which is about people coming up with inventive ways to unscrew a bottle cap. Instead of kicking the cap, Salman blew off the already-loosened bottle cap and drank the water, ending the video by saying "Paani bachao (Save Water)". 

While fans of the Bollywood superstar lauded his act, there was a part of the video which caught the ire of a section of people. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge, drives inspiration from 'idol' Jason Statham

 

Salman starts the video with the gesture of folded hands as if he is praying, then raises the hands for prayer, and ends it with a Holy Cross gesture. 

This was enough for users on social media to question his religious beliefs. 

One user wrote: "Salman Khan, are you Muslim or Christian?", while another posted: "Firstly, he did namaste then dua and then cross sign.. he just wants (to) say he is a secular Indian and believes in all religions." 

Yet another user wrote: "Which religion do you believe in? Please decide."

In the past, Salman has maintained that he doesn't believe in judging people on the basis of where they come from or their religion, and added that he believes in sending out a message, "We all are humans, and should live in harmony."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Bollywood Bottle Cap Challenge Save Water Social Media Trolls Salman Khan Instagram
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp