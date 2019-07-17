Gulsan Kumar’s daughter in Dahi Chinni

By Express News Service

Music mogul Gulshan Kumar’s daughter, Khusali Kumar, is making her Bollywood debut opposite R Madhavan in Dahi Chinni. Produced by T-Series, the slice-of-life film is directed by debutant Ashwin Neal Mani. Khushali, who had to audition for the part, shares, “I’m so kicked to start the first schedule soon. It’s scary to stand next to Maddy but I have made up my mind and I am ready to go at it full throttle.”

Dahi Cheeni is scheduled to go on floors in August this year. Ashwin Neal Mani is a former associate of Mani Ratnam and had worked as a trainee assistant on Baz Luhrmann’s Australia (2008), starring Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman. R Madhavan’s last Hindi-language release was Saala Kharoos. He was also on Amazon Prime’s Season 1 of Breathe.