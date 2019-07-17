Madhavan, Khushali Kumar to star in Dahi Chinni

Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhavan, whose last hindi appearance was a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, is now making a comeback of sorts with Dahi Chinni.

Actor R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan (File |AFP)

By Express News Service

The Vikram Vedha actor will be paired opposite music mogul Gulshan Kumar’s daughter, Khusali Kumar, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film.  

Produced by T-Series, the slice-of-life film is directed by debutant Ashwin Neal Mani. 
 

Khushali, who had to audition for the part, shares, “Like any other artist, I’m excited for my first film. It’s scary to stand next to Maddy but I have made up my mind and I am ready to go at it full throttle.”

Dahi Cheeni is scheduled to go on floors in August this year. Ashwin Neal Mani is a former associate of Mani Ratnam and had worked as a trainee assistant on Baz Luhrmann’s Australia (2008), starring Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman. 

Madhavan’s last full-fledged Hindi release was Saala Khadoos (Irudhi Suttru in Tamil). 

