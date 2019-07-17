Reebok ropes in Varun Dhawan as its brand ambassador in India

Home Entertainment Hindi

In collaboration with Varun Dhawan, Reebok also launched its biggest campaign on Sole Fury, a dynamic new silhouette that is equal parts sport and style.

KOLKATA: Leading fitness brand Reebok has roped in Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast, Varun Dhawan, as their new brand ambassador in India, after being associated with the Bolly heartthrob Katrina Kaif.

In collaboration with Varun, Reebok also launched its biggest campaign on Sole Fury, a dynamic new silhouette that is equal parts sport and style.

The campaign featuring Varun Dhawan, disrupts conventionality and celebrates those who dare to Split From the Ordinary.

It ventures beyond the expected into a world where unorthodox is the norm, highlighting a uniquely Reebok attitude towards style and distinctive Reebok performance innovation.

The Sole Fury campaign captures the essence of Reebok's iconic vintage styles and projects them into a contemporary space, creating a true intersection of daring performance tech and legendary styles, informed Mr. Sunil Gupta, Brand Director, Reebok India.

Thrilled about his collaboration with Reebok, Varun Dhawan said,"It feels truly amazing to associate with a brand like Reebok, which feels so much like me.

My affinity towards Reebok is inspired by our shared beliefs in fitness and performance, that enables one to challenge the conventional and value individuality over conformity.

I look forward to kick-start a super fun journey with the brand that will open new avenues in fitness space for today's generation.

" Commenting on the association, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Brand Director, Reebok India said," We are thrilled to have Varun as the new brand ambassador for Reebok.

Being a fitness enthusiast, Varun complements the brand brilliantly.

He echoes Reebok's enthusiasm and dedication to fitness, and we are confident that together we will continue to revolutionise the fitness industry.

