Want to collaborate with Asha Bhosle: Arjun Kanungo

Published: 17th July 2019

Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo | (Photo | Instagram_@arjunkanungo )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: New-age singer Arjun Kanungo, who rose to fame with the foot-tapping number "Baaki baatein peene baad", says he wants to collaborate with veteran singer Asha Bhosle.

Kanungo, who has sung Bollywood numbers such as "Khoon choos le" in "Go Goa Gona" and "La la la" in "Baazaar", was discovered by Asha. He was a guitarist in the veteran singer's band. 

"I would love to collaborate with Ashaji. She is an inspiration to me and one of my mentor. The amount of things I got to learn while being on tour with her is outstanding and I would love to be given a chance to work with her," Kanungo told IANS. 

The 28-year-old singer loves pop music and says there is more of the pop genre in Bollywood.

"Every song that you listen to has an element of the aesthetic principles of pop music. We have commercial hook lines and great voices that essentially define what pop is all about.

Other than the fact, in pop music the artist gets to be the face of their own video, so that to me is the differentiating factor between Bollywood (songs) and pop (videos)," he said. 

Kanungo feels eventually all pop songs become Bollywood songs once they become hits. 

Ever since his debut in the industry in 2013, Kanungo has belted out several singles such as "Fursat", "Ek dafaa", "Tu na mera" and "Aaya na tu" -- all supported with interesting videos featuring him. 

What does he enjoy more -- being in front or behind the camera?

"For my own songs, I would love to be in front of the camera. Because I have sung the songs, I deserve to be the face of the videos. I have been doing a little bit of acting as well. I did a web-series last year and will be doing one more this year," he replies.

His latest single "Woh baarishein" has struck a chord with over 20 million people on YouTube. Kanungo was sick when he recorded the number and even lost his voice for a while working on the song. 

However, he is happy that the song shaped up well. 

"It was scary. Just before the recording, I lost my voice for two weeks because I was training really hard and not getting enough rest. I really wanted to improve as an artist, not only for the song but also overall.

It was nice that I regained my voice on time and I was able to record the song," he said.

