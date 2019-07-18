Home Entertainment Hindi

Aditya Roy Kapur​ shares photo with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt

"Sadak 2" will see Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after almost two decades.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur | ( Photo | Aditya Roy Kapur Twitter )

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur shared a photograph of himself with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who he described as the "ringmaster", from the sets of his next film "Sadak 2".

Aditya on Wednesday shared the image on Instagram. In the photograph, Aditya and Mahesh can be seen having a conversation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

He captioned it: "A new beginning with the ringmaster Mahesh."

The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose and Akshay Anand. It is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

"Sadak 2" is sequel to the hit 1991 film "Sadak", a romantic thriller, which featured Pooja and Sanjay. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 1991 with a popular musical score.

