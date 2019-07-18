Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bigg Boss' fame Ajaz Khan arrested for allegedly posting 'communal' TikTok videos

Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had complained against Khan, claiming his TikTok videos were calling for 'revenge over Tabrez Ansari's death'.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ajaz Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai's Cyber Crime Police on Thursday for allegedly creating and uploading "objectionable" TikTok videos "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc and creating hatred among public at large".

The police had received a complaint against the Ex-Big Boss contestant along with few videos which have gone viral on social media, said a press release.

A case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code's Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had complained against Khan, claiming his TikTok videos were calling for 'revenge over Tabrez Ansari's death'. Tabrez, a 24-year-old Muslim youth, was beaten to death by a mob on June 17 in Jharkhand. He was tied to a pole and thrashed for over seven hours on charges of bike theft. He was also forced by the men to chant Hindu slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Further investigation is being carried out by Cyber Crime Police Station, Mumbai.

It is not for the first time that the actor has made headlines, last year he was arrested for possessing banned narcotic substance. He was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police with of 8 ecstasy tablets.

The 39-year-old's past credits in Bollywood include, 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Singham Returns', 'Rakhta Charitra' and 'Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap'. 

(With inputs by ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajaz Khan TikTok Bigg Boss Shiv Sena Tabrez Ansari Jai Shri Ram
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp