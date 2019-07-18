'Bigg Boss' fame Ajaz Khan arrested for allegedly posting 'communal' TikTok videos

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai's Cyber Crime Police on Thursday for allegedly creating and uploading "objectionable" TikTok videos "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc and creating hatred among public at large".

The police had received a complaint against the Ex-Big Boss contestant along with few videos which have gone viral on social media, said a press release.

A case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code's Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had complained against Khan, claiming his TikTok videos were calling for 'revenge over Tabrez Ansari's death'. Tabrez, a 24-year-old Muslim youth, was beaten to death by a mob on June 17 in Jharkhand. He was tied to a pole and thrashed for over seven hours on charges of bike theft. He was also forced by the men to chant Hindu slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Further investigation is being carried out by Cyber Crime Police Station, Mumbai.

It is not for the first time that the actor has made headlines, last year he was arrested for possessing banned narcotic substance. He was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police with of 8 ecstasy tablets.

The 39-year-old's past credits in Bollywood include, 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Singham Returns', 'Rakhta Charitra' and 'Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap'.

