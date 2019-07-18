Home Entertainment Hindi

Emraan Hashmi's 'Ezra', remake of Malayalam supernatural film, goes on floors in Mauritius

Emraan is known for starring in several horror-thrillers such as 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', 'Ek Thi Daayan' and 'Raaz Reboot'.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:33 PM

Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi (Photo | Emraan Hashmi Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Emraan Hashmi's next outing 'Ezra', which is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam supernatural thriller of the same name, went on floors today.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He stated that Emraan has started shooting for the upcoming film in Mauritius and also posted pictures of the flick's clapperboard.

The film is being helmed by Jay Krishnan, who also directed the original movie. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak.

Apart from Mauritius, the film will also be shot in Mumbai. Rest of the details related to the film, including the casting for the female lead has been kept under wraps.

READ HERE | Emraan Hashmi to play IAF officer K C Kuruvilla in Vijay Gutte’s next

'Ezra' had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand in the lead. The film was around an antique box that Priya bought from a dealer. Later, they start experiencing paranormal phenonemena. The film had hit the big screens on February 10, 2017.

Emraan, who is known for starring in several horror-thrillers such as 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', 'Ek Thi Daayan' and 'Raaz Reboot', was last seen in 'Why Cheat India'.

Apart from this film, Emraan has an interesting line-up of films in the pipeline including 'Chehre', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, 'Mumbai Saga' alongside John Abraham, 'Vayusena', in which he will step into the shoes of IAF officer KC Kuruvilla and a Netflix series titled 'The Bard of Blood'.

