Hrithik Roshan thanks Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for his 'encouraging words'

The film 'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own.

Published: 18th July 2019 10:18 AM

NEW DELHI: After receiving words of encouragement for his latest release 'Super 30' from the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude.

The 45-year-old actor shared a series of pictures from an event in the capital where he was present for the special screening of the film along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and mathematician Anand Kumar.
 

In one of the photographs, the actor is seen shaking hands with the Vice-President while in the second click he can be seen sitting and watching the film.

"It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge.

Thank you for the opportunity, Sir. Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family's feedback and love for the movie, " Roshan said in his social media post.

Naidu on Wednesday watched the film and he lauded the efforts of Anand Kumar and praised Hrithik for his performance as well.

He congratulated the makers of the movie 'Super30' for portraying the "dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a teacher who worked tirelessly to realize the dreams of scores of bright and talented students," in the film.

"I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand, who fought against all odds to provide a brighter future for impoverished children," said after watching the film. The Vice President was joined by Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Anand Kumar in the film.

Naidu also applauded the efforts of Anand for starting the unique coaching centre and appreciated his efforts in tracking the talented students from economically backward sections of the society and for honing their skills by providing training. 'This noble gesture done by him is worthy of emulation by others,' he said.

The film 'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children. 

M Venkaiah Naidu Hrithik Roshan Super 30 Vice President of India Anand Kumar
