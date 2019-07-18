Mandira Bedi set to debut as author

Home Entertainment Hindi

Through her book, Mandira Bedi will talk about her experiences in parenting, keeping fit and striking a balance between work and home.
 

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi (PTI Photo).

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mandira Bedi has started work on her memoir. Titled "Happy for No Reason", the book is scheduled to release next year.

"With utmost gratitude, I look at my life having taken the most blessed and divine turns these last 25 years in entertainment. Each passing year, it has been getting and feeling better than the year gone by.

I have lived life, going with the flow, and that has brought me to the only goal I ever hoped to get to --- being happy from within," said Mandira, on making her debut as an author. 

"'Happy for no Reason' is an attitude and an intent I put out, to wake up with every day of my life. Moreover, being invited by (publisher) Penguin to author this book is a dream come true for me.

But when you are in a place of true bliss you get to reach beyond what could be and what is!" she added.

Through her book, Mandira will talk about her experiences in parenting, keeping fit and striking a balance between work and home.

