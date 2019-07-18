Veteran actoress Zeenat Aman in Ashutosh Gowariker's epic

By Express News Service

Zeenat Aman has joined the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker’s mega-budget film, Panipat. The veteran actor will portray the part of Sakina Begum, the leader of Hoshiyarganj province who helps the Maratha Peshwa during the war.



Zeenat is expected to start shooting for portions later this week.

“It is an absolute honour and a fanboy moment to be directing Zeenatji. I love a lot of her films and especially her work in them,” says Ashutosh.



“What is most fascinating about her, is her humility despite all the stardom. I am excited to reveal her look in the film but can’t at the moment.”

Panipat is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Ashutosh and Zeenat had worked together in the 1989 mystery, Gawaahi. Zeenat’s last film appearance was in Strings of Passion (2014), directed by Sanghamitra Chaudhari.