Abhay Deol to play antagonist in Hero

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has been roped in to play the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Hero. The announcement was made on Twitter by KJR studios, who are bankrolling the film. Directed by PS Mithran, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

Finding a villain for Hero was quite the task, says Mithran. “Since the antagonist in Irumbuthirai was quite appreciated, I wanted Hero to follow suit as well. Abhay Deol’s looks perfectly fit my vision.



He can look unassuming and also look menacing at the same time.” The next schedule of shooting for Hero is set to begin soon.