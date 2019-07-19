Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhay Deol to play antagonist in Hero

Directed by PS Mithran, the film Hero, has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead alongside Abhay Deol.

Actor Abhay Deol

Actor Abhay Deol (Facebook Photo)

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has been roped in to play the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Hero. The announcement was made on Twitter by KJR studios, who are bankrolling the film. Directed by PS Mithran, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. 

Finding a villain for Hero was quite the task, says Mithran. “Since the antagonist in Irumbuthirai was quite appreciated, I wanted Hero to follow suit as well. Abhay Deol’s looks perfectly fit my vision.

He can look unassuming and also look menacing at the same time.” The next schedule of shooting for Hero is set to begin soon. 

