After Bihar, Rajasthan government declares 'Super 30' tax-free

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 traces the journey of mathematician Anand Kumar who founded Super 30 programme to train thirty IIT aspirants from poorer sections of society every year.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 traces the journey of mathematician Anand Kumar who founded Super 30 programme to train thirty IIT aspirants from poorer sections of society every year. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30", based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families, has been declared tax-free in the state.

Making the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, Gehlot wrote: "'Super 30', based on the real story of Anand Kumar, is an inspiring film of recent times. It is an excellent example of exceptional will power and determination, that despite all odds, success is achievable."
 

"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of Rajasthan," he added. 

"Super 30", which acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building society, has already been made tax-free by the Bihar government. 

In Rajasthan, Kota -- a hub of coaching centres for engineering -- is witnessing a huge footfall of students for the movie, while in Udaipur over 700 students have booked INOX multiplex to watch it.

ALSO READ: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi draws flak for watching 'Super 30' film amid floods in state

Hrithik, who plays the role of Anand Kumar, is overwhelmed with the response. "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection," the said. 

"Good movies with a good message leave a lasting impression on the minds of the audiences. We hope the story will inspire both students as well as teachers," said Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd. 

The movie collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office within three days of its release on July 12.
 

TAGS
Rajasthan Government Super 30 Hrithik Roshan Ashok Gehlot Bihar Government Anand Kumar
