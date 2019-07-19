Mandira Bedi to pen memoir with Penguin

Home Entertainment Hindi

Penguin Random House India has acquired the first writing venture by popular television host, actor and fitness icon Mandira Bedi.

Penguin Random House India has acquired the first writing venture by popular television host, actor and fitness icon Mandira Bedi. Titled Happy for No Reason, this will be a memoir written in the style of a modern-day fitness lifestyle manual, and is scheduled for release in 2020.

A multifaceted personality, Bedi will write about her experience in parenting, keeping fit and striking a balance, bust myths while divulging her mantra dealing with these aspects. As a fitness icon, she writes about the need for body positivity, encouraging people to relinquish their struggle for third-party validation and adopting a health regime for their own benefit. She candidly shares with her readers the tricks that have helped her retain her health and exuberance in the mentally and physically gruelling schedules she has had.

Talking about her upcoming book, Bedi says, “I have lived life, going with the flow and that has brought me to the only goal I ever hoped to get to – being happy from within. Happy for no Reason is an attitude and an intent I put out, to wake up with every day of my life. Moreover, being invited by Penguin to author this book is a dream come true for me. But when you are in a place of true bliss you get to reach beyond what could be and what is!”

Bedi is known for her candid disposition, will talk about living life under the public eye. Taking cues from her own life, she writes about her ‘material’ being that is either celebrated or castigated for her bold and radical choices in the limelight. 

Noida-based Premanka Goswami, who is the Senior Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House India, says, “Bedi has donned many hats in her life. In addition to being a versatile actor, she is a successful entrepreneur, social influencer, sports lover, fitness enthusiast, an advocate of body positivity and now an author as well. A deeply personal narrative, her part-memoir-part-lifestyle manual will capture  the many roles she juggles  as a professional, a parent and a home-maker. We are thrilled to have her and I look forward to working with her.”

