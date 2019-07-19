Home Entertainment Hindi

Portugal honours Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Director Imtiaz Ali was conferred the Portuguese Touristic Medal of Merit for his 2017 film "Jab Harry Met Sejal".

Published: 19th July 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Director Imtiaz Ali.

Director Imtiaz Ali. (Photo | Facebook/Imtiaz Ali)

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali's 2017 film "Jab Harry Met Sejal" didn't impress the Indian audience much, but the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer, has now received a Medal of Merit from the Portuguese Government.

Imtiaz was conferred the Portuguese Touristic Medal of Merit earlier this month. The medal and diploma were awarded by the Minister of Economy, Pedro Siza Vieira, and the Secretary of State for Tourism, Ana Mendes Godinho. 

Incidentally, a priotion of the film was shot in Portugal. 

Imtiaz shot in places such as Lisbon, Sintra and Cascais. He was awarded the medal for choosing Portugal to film his movies and promoting Portugal through his Bollywood lenses.

The Indian ambassador to Portugal, K. Nandini Singla, was also present, along with other members of the Indian community living in Portugal, at the award ceremony.

For Imtiaz, Portugal is a special place, full of beauty and character. "It's been a privilege visiting here (Portugal) and getting to shoot with these wonderful people.

I feel immense gratitude for this medal, to the ministries of Economy and Tourism and Cinemate, for the warmth and the recognition. Can't wait to come back to work here," he added.

According to Godinho: "This is a public recognition from the Portuguese Government of Imtiaz Ali's role in connecting Portugal and India more and more and in promoting Portugal as a great destination for making movies and, particularly, Bollywood movies."

TAGS
Mumbai Bollywood Jab Harry Mey Sejal Imtiaz Ali Shah Rukh Khan Anushka Sharma Portuguese Touristic Medal of Merit Pedro Siza Vieira na Mendes Godinho Portugal Portuguese Government K. Nandini Singla
