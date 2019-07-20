Home Entertainment Hindi

Here's why #notmydeepika is trending on Twitter

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence on Friday evening.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

On Friday, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house. The duo has reportedly signed a film with the director.

Soon after their pictures surfaced on social media, a hashtag #notmydeepika started by her fans started trending on Twitter.

Reportedly, Deepika's fans are disappointed with the actress for signing a film with #metoo accused director. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

In 2018, Luv Ranjan was accused by an actress for sexual misconduct. The actress, in a tell-all interview, had told that director had asked her to strip to her panties when she went to audition for a movie in 2010. The director, however, denied all allegations of sexual harassment against him.

"I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am," Ranjan had said in a statement.

Deepika is yet to clarify if she has signed for a film with Luv Ranjan.

(This story originally appeared on indulgexpress.com)

