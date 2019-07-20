Here's why #notmydeepika is trending on Twitter

By Express News Service

On Friday, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house. The duo has reportedly signed a film with the director.

Soon after their pictures surfaced on social media, a hashtag #notmydeepika started by her fans started trending on Twitter.

Reportedly, Deepika's fans are disappointed with the actress for signing a film with #metoo accused director. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

#notmydeepika When you work with an abuser, you not only nullify the attempts of the survivors to finally achieve some justice, you also stain your own legacy as well. You'll lose respect and credentials as an artist @deepikapadukone

In 2018, Luv Ranjan was accused by an actress for sexual misconduct. The actress, in a tell-all interview, had told that director had asked her to strip to her panties when she went to audition for a movie in 2010. The director, however, denied all allegations of sexual harassment against him.

"I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am," Ranjan had said in a statement.

Deepika is yet to clarify if she has signed for a film with Luv Ranjan.

(This story originally appeared on indulgexpress.com)