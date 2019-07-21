Home Entertainment Hindi

Gitanjali Rao's 'Bombay Rose' to open Venice International Film Critics' Week

Apart from directing, Geetanjal Rao, best known for films such as 'October', 'True Love Story' and 'Printed Rainbow', is credited as the screenplay writer, cinematographer and editor of 'Bombay Rose.'

Published: 21st July 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Gitanjali Rao’s animation feature Bombay Rose will open the 2019 Venice International Film Critics’.

Gitanjali Rao’s animation feature Bombay Rose will open the 2019 Venice International Film Critics’. | ( Photo | sicvenezia official website )

By PTI

VENICE: Actor-director Gitanjali Rao's animation feature "Bombay Rose" will be the opening film at the 2019 Venice International Film Critics' Week.

The event is a sidebar section of the Venice International Film Festival and is organised by the National Union of Italian Film Critics.

Apart from directing, Rao, best known for films such as "October", "True Love Story" and "Printed Rainbow", is credited as the screenplay writer, cinematographer and editor of "Bombay Rose".

ALSO READ: Space film 'First Man' to kick start Venice Film Fest

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Amidst the struggle of survival in a big city, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves.

Love between an unavailable girl and boy. 

Love between two women. 

Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars.

" The film, produced by Cinestaan Film Company, will be screened out-of-competition in Venice.

Joshua Gil's "Sanctorum" will be the closing film of the week.

The competition line-up includes the films -- "Jeedar El Sot", "Rare Beasts", "Tony Driver", "Sayidat Al Bahr", "Psykosia", "El Principe" and "Partenonas".

The 2019 Venice International Film Critics' Week will take place from August 28 to September 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Venice International Film Critics Cinestaan Film Company Venice Venice Film Festival Gitanjali Rao Bombay Rose National Union of Italian Film Critics October
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp