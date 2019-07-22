Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu, singer Sherley Setia to star in 'Nikamma'

The makers have wrapped up the first schedule of the action entertainer and are aiming for a Summer 2020 release.

Published: 22nd July 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Abhimanyu Dassani with Shirley Sethia

Abhimanyu Dassani with Shirley Sethia (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The makers have wrapped up the first schedule of the action entertainer and are aiming for a Summer 2020 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' fame Abhimanyu Dassani has landed his second feature film.

He will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s upcoming action entertainer, Nikamma. The film marks the Bollywood debut of singer and YouTube sensation Sherley Setia, who plays the female lead.

“The belief that Sabbir sir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting,” Abhimanyu said. 

Sherley, who hails from New Zealand, added, “I couldn't have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry."

Nikamma is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule and are aiming for a Summer, 2020 release.

This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhagyashree Abhimanyu Dassani Shirley Sethia Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Nikamma
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp