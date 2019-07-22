Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu, singer Sherley Setia to star in 'Nikamma'

By Express News Service

The makers have wrapped up the first schedule of the action entertainer and are aiming for a Summer 2020 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' fame Abhimanyu Dassani has landed his second feature film.

He will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s upcoming action entertainer, Nikamma. The film marks the Bollywood debut of singer and YouTube sensation Sherley Setia, who plays the female lead.

This is for all my well wishers out there! Thank you so much for being by my side all these years!

Super excited to share about my Bollywood venture #Nikamma with @Abhimannyu_D directed by @sabbir24x7 Sir. Thank you so much #SabbirKhanFilms & @SonyPicsIndia #NikammaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/iHd4fa8yHc — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) July 22, 2019

“The belief that Sabbir sir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting,” Abhimanyu said.

Sherley, who hails from New Zealand, added, “I couldn't have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry."

Nikamma is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule and are aiming for a Summer, 2020 release.

This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com