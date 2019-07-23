Abhimanyu Dassani, Sherley Setia to star in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma

By Express News Service

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Abhimanyu Dassani has landed his second feature film. He will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s upcoming action entertainer, Nikamma. The film marks the Bollywood debut of singer and YouTube sensation Sherley Setia, who plays the female lead.

“The belief that Sabbir sir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting,” Abhimanyu said.

Sherley, who hails from New Zealand, added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry.”

Nikamma is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule and are aiming for a Summer, 2020 release.