Home Entertainment Hindi

How 'D-Day' changed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's life

'D-Day', filmmaker Nikkhil Advani 2013 film on A film on cross-border terrorism, resurrected his career.

Published: 23rd July 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani (Photo | Nikkhil Advani Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the success of "D-Day" in 2013, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani faced back-to-back setbacks when his subsequent releases, "Hero" and "Katti Batti", tanked. The filmmaker feels he shouldn't have directed any film after "D-Day", and focused on his upcoming feature, "Batla House".

Advani hit jackpot with the success of his first film "Kal Ho Naa Ho", which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, but failed to replicate the success of that film in subsequent releases such as "Salaam-E-Ishq", "Chandni Chowk To China", "Patiala House" and "Delhi Safari".

"D-Day", his 2013 film on A film on cross-border terrorism, resurrected his career. The film revolves around a group of RAW agents who have been assigned the job of getting a dreaded terrorist to India from Pakistan. The cast include Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Shruti Haasan and Rishi Kapoor.

"The biggest lesson I learnt was not while making 'D-Day' but after the film. I should've have waited and done nothing else till 'Batla House'. This is the zone I want to be associated with. I'm grateful for getting one more chance," Advani told IANS.

"Karan Johar saw the film and said 'it has wiped out all my red lines'. It helped me start the best chapter of my life -- my production company Emmay Entertainment," he added.

Talking about "D-Day", the filmmaker said: "It was one of the best experiences in my life. I have always said that for a creative person to be really successful in creating something special, he/she needs to be free from the burden of expectation. No one had any expectations from 'D-Day'. How could someone associated with fluff such as 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Salaam-e-Ishq' make such a gritty film? What many did not know was that this is the zone I love."

After "D-Day", Advani made the teenybopper romantic drama "Hero" and the melodramatic "Katti Batti" in 2015. Both films failed, and right now Advani hopes to replicate the success of "D-Day" with his next film, "Batla House", which opens on August 15.

"Batla House" traces the story of the shootout between a seven-member Delhi Police Special Cell team and suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists who were allegedly involved in Delhi serial blasts of September 13, 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikkhil Advani D Day D Day film
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp